South Africa: MEC Madoda Sambatha Congratulates Miss SA Finalist

25 October 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
The North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha has said that the Province and in particular the Department of Health is proud of Thato Mosehle who one of the finalists of the Miss SA 2020 Beauty Peagant. Thato is one of the of Klerksdorp-Tshepong Medical Interns. The beauty with brains hails from Stilfontein in the Matlosana Sub-District of Kenneth Kaunda District in the North West.

The 25 year old Dr Thato Mosehle who was excited recently when she made the cut out of 2 500 entries for this year's competition has aspiration to become an anaesthesiologist, an area of specialty much needed in the Province.

Reacting to the news, North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha said the proud of Thato's achievement and that it should encourage others. "As the Department of Health we are extremely proud of her and also her ability to balance the two demanding careers of an intern Medical doctor and a professional beauty contestant", said MEC Sambatha.

Dr Thato Mosehle made it to the top three as 1st Princes of Miss SA Beauty Pageant 2020.

