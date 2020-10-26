South Africa: International Relations and Cooperation Hosts Virtual Global Cyber Policy Dialogue for Southern Africa, 27 Oct

26 October 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

South Africa and the Netherlands to co-host a virtual Global Cyber Policy Dialogue for Southern Africa

South Africa and the Netherlands in partnership with the EastWest Institute and Research ICT Africa will co-host a virtual Global Cyber Policy Dialogue for Southern Africa on Tuesday, 27 October 2020. The Cyber Dialogue conference was initiated on 03 February 2020 during the inaugural meeting of the Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) between South Africa and the Netherlands.

Minister Naledi Pandor and her Dutch counterpart, Minister Stef Blok, discussed the international challenges related to cyber security and underscored the importance of close international cooperation in order to develop consensus at international level. The two countries, therefore, agreed to co-host a Southern Africa Global Cyber Policy Dialogue focused on improving regional awareness and cooperation in cyber matters in Southern Africa.

The online conference will promote awareness on cyber matters, focusing on governance, peace and security as well as capacity building. The conference will also reflect on the benefits and dangers of digitalization, sensitise participants on human rights, peace, and security-related matters. Furthermore, the conference will discuss how the United Nations can play an important role in shaping the use of cyberspace to create a better life for all in the global context.

South Africa and the Netherlands enjoy cordial and multi-faceted bilateral relations. Since 1994, South Africa and the Netherlands have forged a solid partnership that transcends many fields, including economic, trade, science and technology, education, judicial, multilateral, and culture.

