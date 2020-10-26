South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Transfers Funds to Metro Police K-9 Unit for 2020/21

press release

Department of Community Safety transfers R2.530 million to Metro Police K-9 Unit for 2020/21

The Department of Community Safety, under the leadership of Minister Albert Fritz, will transfer R2.530 million towards the City of Cape Town's Metro Police K-9 Unit for 2020/21 financial year. Today, Minister Fritz, further donated two vehicles to the Unit.

The unit, which consists of 25 dogs and 23 handlers, has been especially trained to assist law enforcement in detecting narcotics, explosives and missing persons. Please see photos attached.

The Department of Community Safety has funded Metro Police's K-9 Unit through a partnership with the City of Cape Town. While the Unit is situated with Metro Police, it assists in operations with Provincial Traffic and SAPS.

Minister Fritz said, "Our contribution in funds and donation of vehicles will support the Unit in joint operations at weighbridges on Provincial roads and identified hotspot areas. Focus is mostly placed on National and Provincial roads to curb transportation of illicit drugs, ammunition and substances."

Metro Police's K-9 Unit has been in operation for approximately 10 years. The Unit includes 12 dogs trained to detect narcotics, six trained to detect explosives and four to detect missing persons.

Minister Fritz said, "I am fascinated by the training provided to the K-9 unit, which enables them to respond to the specific crime trends." The K-9 unit, which includes the dogs and their handlers, have been trained to:

Deliver crime prevention through the integrated multidisciplinary model aimed at combatting and prevention of criminality;

Ensure compliance to the National Road Traffic Act (NRTA) as well as applicable legislation, such as The Criminal Procedure Act, Drug and Drug Trafficking Act and Firearm Control Act, in conjunction with Provincial Traffic, SAPS and other stakeholders;

Deliver efficient law enforcement through the deployment of K-9 Units in support prevention and detection of illegal substances;

Increase coverage through the deployment of K-9 resources after hours; and

Maintain a high degree of visible policing by means of K-9 patrols, deployment to identified areas which includes weighbridges, key points and identified crime hot spots.

Minister Fritz said, "We know that the N2, and the many peri-urban communities along it are particularly affected by transportation of narcotics, firearms and ammunitions." The Unit has been essential in safeguarding the N2 and some its successes for the 2019/20 period include:

The issuing of 928 fines;

30 drug-related arrests;

7 general arrests;

208 operations;

2692 vehicles stopped; and

479 vehicles searched.

Minister Fritz continued, "Among the significant confiscations and findings by the K-9 Unit include the detection of large amounts of dagga (59.5 units), mandrax (undisclosed number), tik (353 units), and heroine (165 units). Additionally, they have discovered one firearm and ammunition (7 rounds of 9mm bullets)."

In terms of funding, between:

1 March 2019 - 30 June 2020 the Department put R 3 million towards the programme;

1 January 2020 - 31 December 2020 the Department put R 2.3 million towards the programme; and

1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021 the Department put R R2.530 million towards the programme.

In addition, the Department is providing vehicles to assist with the transportation of the K-9 Units to various areas within the municipality. Two VW Amarok double cab vehicles were purchased and will be donated to the City of Cape Town's Metro Police K-9 Unit.

Minister Fritz said, "Going forward, I look forward to receiving written quarterly progress report from the City of Cape Town, including a final progress report to the programme manager of the Department."