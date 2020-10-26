Ethiopia: Statement Regarding the Resumption of the Trilateral Negotiations on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD)

26 October 2020
The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa (Pretoria)
His Excellency President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa and Chairperson of the African Union is pleased to announce that following extensive consultations with the Heads of State of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) Negotiation Parties – His Excellency President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt, His Excellency Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and His Excellency Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok of the Republic of Sudan – the Trilateral Negotiations on the GERD will resume on Tuesday, 27 October 2020, following a seven-week break.

President Ramaphosa welcomes the commitment by the Parties to pursue negotiations guided by the spirit of cooperation, goodwill and compromise with a view to reaching a mutually acceptable agreement.

President Ramaphosa stated, “The resumption of the Trilateral Negotiations on the GERD under the auspices of the African Union is indicative of the strong political will and commitment by the leadership of the three Parties involved in the negotiations to the peaceful and amicable resolution of the GERD matter. It is a reaffirmation of the confidence that the Parties have in an African-led negotiations process, in line with the Pan-African maxim of African solutions to African problems, one of the cornerstones of the African Union”.

In this regard, he has reassured the three Negotiating Parties of the African Union’s unremitting support and cooperation, and expressed his utmost confidence that the Parties will reach agreement on the remaining issues, including those related to the technical and legal aspects of the negotiations.

President Ramaphosa concluded, “Without any doubt, the successful conclusion of the GERD negotiations will enhance and accelerate regional integration, while boosting cooperation and sustainable development in the region, for the benefit of Africa as a whole”.

The African Union remains seized of the GERD matter.

