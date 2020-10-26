Swaziland Gender Links Launches Women in Local Economic Development Network

26 October 2020
Swazi Media Commentary (Gaborone)

Swaziland Gender Links is to host a two-day summit and launch a Women in Local Economic Development network (WLED).

It is being held in collaboration with the Commonwealth Local Government Forum (CLGF) and the eSwatini Local Government Association (ELGA). It will take place on 29-30 October 2020.

In a statement Swaziland Gender Links said participants were drawn from local government, civil society, media and faith-based organisations from all over the kingdom. The summit will focus on the importance of mainstreaming gender in different areas including sexual reproductive health and rights (SRHR), climate change, gender-based violence, economic justice and media.

Swaziland Gender Links said, 'Running under the hashtag #VoiceandChoice the summit serves as a springboard to call governments to account for gender equality commitments made in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Gender Protocol and the Sustainable Development Goals. The summit will pave way for the localisation of the recently adopted SRHR strategy.'

During the summit entrepreneurs will be presenting case studies and will hold a mini trade fair to showcase their wares at the Happy Valley hotel, Ezulwini, pool side.

On the evening of 29 October the WLED network will be launched with the presence of the British High Commissioner John Lindfield and the guest speaker will be Swazi Minister of Housing Urban and Development Prince Simelane.

