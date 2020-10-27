Tanzania: Systematic Restrictions on Fundamental Freedoms in the Run-Up to National Elections

22 October 2020
CIVICUS (Johannesburg)
press release

With national elections in Tanzania approaching on 28 October, 65 civil society organisations from across the world have signed a letter to President Magufuli, expressing concern about the steady decline of fundamental rights over the past 5 years, with the situation worsening during the COVID-19 pandemic and before the elections.

The organisations are concerned about:

  • The increased harassment, intimidation, prosecution and persecution of political activists, human rights defenders, journalists and media houses.
  • The enactment of restrictive laws, and disregard for regional and international law.

Read the letter here.

Read the original article on CIVICUS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 CIVICUS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.