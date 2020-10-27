Tanzania: Systematic Restrictions on Fundamental Freedoms in the Run-Up to National Elections

With national elections in Tanzania approaching on 28 October, 65 civil society organisations from across the world have signed a letter to President Magufuli, expressing concern about the steady decline of fundamental rights over the past 5 years, with the situation worsening during the COVID-19 pandemic and before the elections.
The organisations are concerned about:
- The increased harassment, intimidation, prosecution and persecution of political activists, human rights defenders, journalists and media houses.
- The enactment of restrictive laws, and disregard for regional and international law.