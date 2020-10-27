Tanzania: Systematic Restrictions on Fundamental Freedoms in the Run-Up to National Elections

press release

With national elections in Tanzania approaching on 28 October, 65 civil society organisations from across the world have signed a letter to President Magufuli, expressing concern about the steady decline of fundamental rights over the past 5 years, with the situation worsening during the COVID-19 pandemic and before the elections.

The organisations are concerned about:

The increased harassment, intimidation, prosecution and persecution of political activists, human rights defenders, journalists and media houses.

The enactment of restrictive laws, and disregard for regional and international law.

Read the letter here.