Nigeria: Military Kills 38 Bandits, Rescues 108 Kidnapped Victims in North West

Katsina — The Nigerian Army has said that its troops of Operation Sahel Sanity killed 38 bandits and rescued 108 kidnapped victims in Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, Sokoto and Kebbi States as part of efforts to secure the farming communities and restore peace and normalcy in the North-west region of the country.

The acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.Gen. Benard Onyeuko, disclosed this Monday while briefing journalists at the Special Army Super Camp IV Faskari, Katsina State.

Onyeuko, represented by the Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, said the anti-banditry troops foiled 47 bandits' attacks and 31 kidnap attempts during their clearance operations in the zone.

He reiterated that the Nigerian soldiers destroyed 10 bandits' camps and apprehended 183 suspected bandits' informants, logistics suppliers and collaborators and recovered 131 rustled cows and 154 sheep.

Onyeuko said: "So far, in all the operations conducted between 4 September and 25 October 2020, 38 armed bandits were neutralized while 93 suspected bandits logistics suppliers and collaborators were arrested.

"Relatedly, 30 Dane guns, 941 rounds of 7.62 mm Special ammunition and 5 live cartridges were captured during various encounters with troops. Also, a total of 131 cows, 154 sheep/rams and 1 camel were recovered.

"In all the search and rescue operations carried out, 108 kidnapped victims were rescued, 90 bandits informants

and collaborators, 3 rustled cattle marketers and 12 bandits logistics suppliers were arrested. Also, a total of

10 bandits' camps and their logistics bases were destroyed by troops of Operation Sahel Sanity. Relatedly 47 bandits attacks and 31 kidnap incidents were foiled by the troops."

He said the troops of Operation Sahel Sanity would continue to dominate all the hitherto volatile communities

with confidence building patrols, ambushes and clearance operations to deny the bandits and other criminal elements freedom of action.

While urging residents of the North-west zone to avail the troops with actionable information that would aid the

desired goal of the operation, Onyeuko commended journalists for their doggedness and professional zeal towards ensuring peace through their reportage.