Nigeria: NNPC Blames Return of Fuel Queues On #EndSARS Protests

Premium Times
Fuel queue used to illustrate the story.
26 October 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Michael Eboh

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, yesterday, blamed the reappearance of queues in petrol stations across the country on the protest against police brutality, especially the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, of the Nigeria Police.

For instance, most petrol stations in Abuja were shut down, while large queues were witnessed at the few ones still dispensing the commodity.

Reacting to the queues, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Dr Kennie Obateru, cautioned motorists against panic buying, stating that the corporation currently have over two billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, also known as petrol, in stock.

He explained that the current fuel stock is enough to last the country 60 days, adding that fuel supply is expected to normalise within the next couple of days.

He said: "The disruptions/curtailment of the free flow of vehicular movement occasioned by the end SARS protests and the attendant curfews/ restrictions and vandalism, particularly in Lagos, must have affected petroleum products supply.

"With the easing of the curfews /restriction of movement by various state governors, normalcy is expected to return to the petroleum products supply chain in the next couple of days.

"There is no need for panic-buying, rest assured that the NNPC has over two billion litres of premium motor spirit (petrol) in stock to guarantee steady supply and at least 60 -day-product supply sufficiency to the entire country."

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.