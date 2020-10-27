Kenya: Asuza Savours One Stroke Lead as Naomi Makes Safari Golf Tour Cut

Nairobi — Edwin Inana Asuza has moved to the summit on Day Two of Safari Tour Golf Series contrary to all expectations.

With rounds of 2 under par70 on Sunday and level par 72 today, Inana savored a one stroke lead as action reached halfway stage at the 72 Sigona Golf Club course.

Three players Dismas Indiza, Samuel Njoroge and Zimbabwean David Wakhu settled for T2 with a cumulative total of 1 under par 143.

Three more Robson Chinhoi of Zimbabwe, Brian Njoroge and and Eric Ooko are on level par 144. Naomi Wafula on T8 is the best placed amateur.

Wafula has been in top form this week after a 74 and 71 yesterday. Her career best iso far on Safari Tour saw the soft-spoken lady amateur make the cut to the next two rounds.

Wafula said: "Safari Tour is going well at Sigona as we're are just two ladies with the men. I scored +2 on Sunday from the men's tee box and played with pro Robson from Zimbabwe which was a great outing. Level par on round 2 wasn't that bad'" she said.

Indiza and Rizwan Charania played the day's best round of 3 under par 69.

Charania said: "I made some poor swings on Day One leading to a couple of double bogeys and bogeys mainly between holes 7 to 12. Today (yesterday) I was good on my tee shots."

The 2020/21 Safari Tour, the only pro golf tour in East Africa, teed off at Limuru Country Club earlier in the month where Greg Snow swept the ground with all his opponents.

On the second week of the month, Zimbabwe man Robson Chinhoi staged a stunning penultimate day fightback to emerge the victor at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club with a cumulative total of 9 under which flabbergasted all and sundry.

Indiza who had a bad start in the first two legs was untouchable at Vet Lab last week where he vanquished Chinhoi by two strokes what with a penultimate round of 5 under.

A total of 22 players including lady Wafula made the cut. Nine more including Railways Alfred Nandwa failed to make the cut. Round 3 resumes tomorrow.

Day Two leaderboard

1 Edwin Inana Asuza 70, 72, 142 (-2)

2 Dismas Indiza 74, 69, 143( -1)

2 Samuel Njoroge 71 72 143( -1)

2 David Wakhu 69, 74, 143 (-1)

5 Brian Njoroge 73 71 144 (0)

5 Ooko Erick Obura 73 ,71 ,144( 0)

5 Robson Chinhoi 69, 75, 144 (0)

8 Naomi Wafula (AM) 74 ,71, 145 (1)

8 Jastas Madoya 70, 75, 145( 1)

10 Paul Chidale 74 72 146( 2)