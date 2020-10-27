Rwanda: APR Held By AS Kigali in Second Warmup Match

26 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rwanda Premier League champions APR were held by AS Kigali 1-1 in their second friendly match at Kigali Stadium on Sunday.

The two sides had also played a 1-all draw mid-week, at Shyorongi artificial turf.

In Sunday's draw, forward Keddy Nsanzimfura netted for APR while striker Hussein Shaban scored for AS Kigali.

Nsanzimfura opened the scoring just after four minutes, off a fine ball from Fitina Omborenga in the right flank. The army side could have extended their lead before the break but AS Kigali goalie Eric Nshimiyimana thwarted a couple of their chances.

After dominating the ball possession and squandering several goal opportunities, APR paid the price in the 86th minute as second-half substitute Hussein equalised for AS Kigali with a fantastic assist after from Felix Ndekwe.

Former APR forward Hakizimana came close to lifting AS Kigali level with a powerful shot in the 67th minute but, APR stopper Hertier Ndekwe was well-placed to deny him without trouble.

APR, who cliched their record-extending domestic league title unbeaten in May, will represent the country in the 2020/21 Caf Champions League, while AS Kigali will feature in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Eric Nshimiyimana's AS Kigali, winners of the 2019 Peace Cup, landed their ticket to Africa's second-biggest club competition after the 2020 edition of the Peace Cup tournament was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

