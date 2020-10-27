Rwanda: Kiyovu Begin Preps for 2020/21 Season

26 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

SC Kiyovu reported to their training in high spirits over the weekend as the club prepare to challenge for the 2020/21 Rwanda Premier League title.

The new season gets underway on December 4.

The Green Baggies started training on Saturday, October 24, with the new coaching team - headed by Olivier Karekezi - and seven of their new signings.

Like all the teams that started training before them, SC Kiyovu's players and staff underwent Covid-19 testing before heading to residential camp in Kamonyi District on Friday.

While most new arrivals at the club were part of the first session, newly appointed team captain Yves Kimenyi did not turn for the training due to illness. Emmanuel Onyacha and Cédric Mugenzi, who were signed last week, were also absent.

However, Nigerian striker Samson Babua who joined the Mumena-based side from Sunrise and former Rayon Sports' left-back Eric Irambona, as well as fellow new signings Issa Ngenzi, Eric Ngendahimana and Omar Ngandu all took part in the club's first training session since March when Covid-19 forced sports activities into suspension.

Assistant coach Camarade Banamwana says that 'it will take a few days of hard work' for players to get back to shape.

"It's been a while since the players trained seriously. Some are in better shape than the others but I think they will all be back to competitive form after a few days of hard work."

SC Kiyovu, who won the last of their six league titles in 1993, finished in fifth position last season.

