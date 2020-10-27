Rwanda: FDA Recalls 'Pure' Hand Sanitizer Over Poor Quality

26 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Bertrand Byishimo

Based on the laboratory test results of the hand sanitizer "Pure Skin" hand sanitizer, Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has recalled the ethanol-based product from the market.

In a statement, the regulatory body said that the sanitizer failed to meet the market health standards.

"Basing on the World Health Organisation guidelines about the manufacture of hand sanitizers, the aforementioned product contained the wrong amounts of ethanol content, and hence is banned from the market," the FDA said in a statement.

The development is confirmed when all places of gatherings have been urged to introduce washing stations or hand sanitizers at their entrances, as a means to mitigate Coronavirus

The acting Director-General of Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority, Dr Charles Karangwa said that during the Covid-19 period, more companies have opted to venture into the business of hand sanitizers, but urged the population to exercise caution.

"Many people have ventured into this business, but we are reminding the population that any sanitizer which does not contain 70-80% of ethanol is fake, and can't kill the virus," he confirmed to The New Times.

In the statement, FDA reminded the public to be cautious about basic information on labels to ensure quality before they can use products.

The information includes the amount of alcohol, batch number and expiry date.

Frequent use of hand sanitizers or washing hands with clean water and soap are among the best recommendations to mitigate coronavirus pandemic.

In Rwanda, 5,066 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported of whom 4, 830 have already recovered.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.