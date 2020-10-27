Angola: President Appoints Jomo Fortunato Culture Minister

26 October 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, this Monday appointed Jomo Francisco Isabel de Carvalho Fortunato as Minister of Culture, Tourism and Environment.

In a note, the Civil House mentions that before, in another decree, the President of the Republic had dismissed Adjany da Silva Freitas Costa, from the post of Minister of Culture, Tourism and Environment.

In a third decree, the head of the Government appointed Adjany da Silva Freitas Costa, as consultant to the President of the Republic.

