Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Reports 263 New Infections, 22 Recoveries

26 October 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The country has registered a further 263 new infections, two deaths and 22 recovered patients in the last 24 hours.

According to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, who was speaking at the usual update session on the pandemic, 166 were registered in Luanda, 32 in Benguela, 26 in Namibe, 14 in Cabinda, nine in Huila, seven in Kwanza Norte and the same number in Zaire, one in Lunda Norte and the same number in Cuanza Sul.

The new patients, according to Franco Mufinda, are between one and 88 years of age, 181 male and 82 female.

The deaths, he said, occurred in Benguela, involving male and female Angolan citizens, 67 and 88 years old, respectively.

The recovered cases were all registered in Luanda.

The country has 9,644 positive cases, with 270 deaths, 3,530 recovered and 5,844 active patients.

Of the active cases, 16 are in critical condition with invasive mechanical ventilation, 29 severe, 130 moderate, 402 mild and 5,267 asymptomatic.

Under medical care in the country's treatment centres are 577 patients.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved.

