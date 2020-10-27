Angola: Device Explosion Wounds Three People in Cunene

26 October 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Ondjiva — Three people aged between 36 and 47 were seriously injured on Monday in the town of Oshomukuyo, on the outskirts of the town of Ondjiva in Cunene province, as a result of a device explosion.

Wounded in Cunene blast

The three patients, who are hospitalized and receiving medical care at the Cuanhama Municipal Hospital, were trying to cut an 82-millimeter mortar shell to remove mercury.

Romano Ndahangelao, 47, one of the victims of the explosion, said he was only invited to help cut the mill to remove mercury.

He said there were four people at the site, but at the time of the explosion one escaped without suffering physical damage.

In his turn, the general doctor on duty at the Emergency Bank, Nelson Vakumuifange, said that the most serious patient', with a fractured right arm, had gone to the operating theatre.

He explained that the other two patients, with a puncture wound in the right thorax and tibia, are clinically stable.

