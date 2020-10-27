Angola: Unita Calls for More Dialogue With Government

26 October 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Executive Secretariat of the Permanent Committee of the UNITA Political Commission Sunday recommended the Government to excel in dialogue with all the sensibilities of Angolan society, in making decisions that affect everyone's lives.

In a press release sent to ANGOP, regarding the "Citizenship March", frustrated last Saturday by the National Police, the largest opposition party requested that all measures by the country's authorities "satisfy the national interest".

According to UNITA, both Covid-19 and the institutionalisation of the municipality elections (two of the themes that motivated the attempt to demonstrate) are issues of national interest and, therefore, should count on the ideas of all actors in Angolan society.

In another area of the note, UNITA considers it necessary that the institutions of the Angolan state operate on the basis of the republican pillars of a democratic state and the rule of law, guaranteeing the defence and exercise of citizens' rights, freedoms and guarantees.

It regrets, therefore, that the march was prevented by the Police, who took to the streets in compliance with the norms of the new Presidential Decree on the Situation of Public Calamity.

This Presidential Decree, which has been in force since 24 October, imposes restrictions on street gatherings, which from now on can only be of a maximum of five people.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

