Tanzania: JPM Relishes Unity, Solidary

PRESIDENT John Magufuli on Monday launched the new mosque in Chamwino, Dodoma cheering up for the unity and solidarity that have been demonstrated by Tanzanians of all religious beliefs, resulting in the completion of the project.

The mosque was built with the budget that was mobilised in a fundraising led by Dr Magufuli in August this year, when he was launching the Mary Immaculate Parish in Chamwino.

Christened 'Abubakar Zubery bin Ally', the mosque was built by the Tanzania National Service, JKT within one month and 28 days at a cost of 319.2m/-.

Speaking at the event, Dr Magufuli said the construction and completion of the mosque is a clear indication of the love that Tanzanians enjoy from each other, despite religious differences.

"The money that was spent in the construction of this mosque was raised in the church, where we got contributions from people from different religion beliefs, this is the true love that can only be seen in Tanzania," he said.

The Head of State asked Tanzanians to continue with the same spirit, noting religion should not divide people into religious fractions and that positive interaction between religious groups are crucial towards creating a common bond among Tanzanians.

The construction of the mosque started on August 28th, this year, just four days after President Magufuli inaugurated the Catholic Church in Chamwino and suggested the donation for the Mosque in the district.

"It was crucial to have a standard mosque in Chamwino, and thanks God we have made it, thanks to all who supported my idea and supported this project, may this mosque be a blessing and symbol of maintaining unity and solidarity," he noted.

President Magufuli also thanked the Mufti of Tanzania for accepting the contribution and closely monitoring the construction from beginning to the end.

The new mosque is capable of accommodating 500 worshippers at one go, up from 150, who were hosted in the past.

President Magufuli was of the view that the Statehouse should be surrounded by houses of worship for all religions and that completion of the construction of the Catholic Church and the mosque should pave the way for another project.

Earlier, on his welcoming note, Mufti of Tanzania Sheikh Abubakar Zubery thanked Dr Magufuli for his efforts and idea that has seen a modern mosque being constructed in Chamwino, where the State House is located.

"We are also appreciating those who donated for the construction that has seen Muslim here getting a modern prayer house," he said asking for more cooperation going forward.

For his part, the Head of Tanzania National Services Major General Charles Mbuge, apart from congratulating Muslim for getting a new prayer house, thanked Dr Magufuli for his trust in them and grating more construction projects to execute.

He said, the use of national service in the project has saved around 120m/-, pledging to continue working diligently in all the projects that would be given to them.

"If the mosque was to be constructed by the private firm, the budget would have been 439.4m/-, up from 319.3m/- that have been spent from beginning to the end of this project.