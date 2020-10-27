Tanzania: JPM Relishes Unity, Solidary

26 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Deogratius Kamagi

PRESIDENT John Magufuli on Monday launched the new mosque in Chamwino, Dodoma cheering up for the unity and solidarity that have been demonstrated by Tanzanians of all religious beliefs, resulting in the completion of the project.

The mosque was built with the budget that was mobilised in a fundraising led by Dr Magufuli in August this year, when he was launching the Mary Immaculate Parish in Chamwino.

Christened 'Abubakar Zubery bin Ally', the mosque was built by the Tanzania National Service, JKT within one month and 28 days at a cost of 319.2m/-.

Speaking at the event, Dr Magufuli said the construction and completion of the mosque is a clear indication of the love that Tanzanians enjoy from each other, despite religious differences.

"The money that was spent in the construction of this mosque was raised in the church, where we got contributions from people from different religion beliefs, this is the true love that can only be seen in Tanzania," he said.

The Head of State asked Tanzanians to continue with the same spirit, noting religion should not divide people into religious fractions and that positive interaction between religious groups are crucial towards creating a common bond among Tanzanians.

The construction of the mosque started on August 28th, this year, just four days after President Magufuli inaugurated the Catholic Church in Chamwino and suggested the donation for the Mosque in the district.

"It was crucial to have a standard mosque in Chamwino, and thanks God we have made it, thanks to all who supported my idea and supported this project, may this mosque be a blessing and symbol of maintaining unity and solidarity," he noted.

President Magufuli also thanked the Mufti of Tanzania for accepting the contribution and closely monitoring the construction from beginning to the end.

The new mosque is capable of accommodating 500 worshippers at one go, up from 150, who were hosted in the past.

President Magufuli was of the view that the Statehouse should be surrounded by houses of worship for all religions and that completion of the construction of the Catholic Church and the mosque should pave the way for another project.

Earlier, on his welcoming note, Mufti of Tanzania Sheikh Abubakar Zubery thanked Dr Magufuli for his efforts and idea that has seen a modern mosque being constructed in Chamwino, where the State House is located.

"We are also appreciating those who donated for the construction that has seen Muslim here getting a modern prayer house," he said asking for more cooperation going forward.

For his part, the Head of Tanzania National Services Major General Charles Mbuge, apart from congratulating Muslim for getting a new prayer house, thanked Dr Magufuli for his trust in them and grating more construction projects to execute.

He said, the use of national service in the project has saved around 120m/-, pledging to continue working diligently in all the projects that would be given to them.

"If the mosque was to be constructed by the private firm, the budget would have been 439.4m/-, up from 319.3m/- that have been spent from beginning to the end of this project.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.