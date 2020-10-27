Mozambique: One More Death, and 91 New Covid-19 Cases

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Sunday reported a further death from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, and a further 91 cases.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, the latest victim was a 25 year old Mozambican man hospitalised in Maputo. He was diagnosed with the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 on 11 October. His condition did not improve, and he died on Saturday. This brings the total known Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 86.

The Ministry said that, since the first case was diagnosed, on 22 March, 180,557 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 1,996 of them in the previous 24 hours.

896 of the tests were administered at public facilities, and 1,100 in private laboratories. Of the total number of samples tested, 700 were from Maputo city, 558 from Cabo Delgado, 226 from Sofala, 148 from Maputo province, 114 from Nampula, 104 from Tete, 81 from Zambezia, 22 from Inhambane, 17 from Gaza, 17 from Manica and nine from Niassa.

1,905 of the tests gave negative results, and 91 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of positive cases, since the start of the pandemic, to 11,986. 88 of the new cases are Mozambican, one is Indian, one Bangladeshi and one British. 50 are men or boys and 41 are women or girls. Nine are children under the age of 15, and three are over 65 years old. No age information was available for eight cases.

56 of the cases were from Maputo city and 14 from Maputo province. Maputo city and province thus accounted for 77 per cent of the new cases. There were also 14 cases from Cabo Delgado, three from Gaza, two from Nampula, one from Niassa and one from Zambezia.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all 91 new cases are now in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

The Ministry release added that, in the same 24 hour period, ten Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital, but three new patients were admitted. This brought the number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 isolation wards down to 53 (49 in Maputo, three in Matola and one in Zambezia).

The release added that a further nine people have made a full recovery from Covid-19, all of them from Inhambane. The total number of recoveries now stands at 9,253 (77.2 per cent of all those who have tested positive for the coronavirus).

As of Sunday, the geographical distribution of all the 11,986 positive cases was as follows: Maputo city, 5,863; Maputo province, 2.110; Zambezia, 790; Cabo Delgado, 784; Nampula, 604; Tete, 402; Gaza, 401; Sofala, 367; Inhambane, 283; Niassa, 249; Manica, 133.

There are 2,643 active cases, concentrated overwhelmingly in Maputo city and province. Their breakdown is as follows: Maputo city, 1,908; Maputo province, 434; Sofala, 78; Cabo Delgado, 67; Gaza, 49; Tete, 28; Manica, 24; Niassa, 23; Nampula, 18; Inhambane, eight; Zambezia, six.