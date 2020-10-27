Mozambique: Health Minister Recovers From Covid-19

Maputo — Mozambican Health Minister Armindo Tiago declared on Monday that he is now fully recovered from the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

Tiago was tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 on 12 October, and he immediately made the positive result from the test public knowledge.

Tiago followed standard Health Ministry procedure, and went into home isolation. Under the latest World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, he could have come out of isolation after ten days, since he was asymptomatic.

But he decided to spend the usual 14 days in quarantine, and not to return to his normal life until he had a negative result from a second coronavirus test.

He received that negative result on Sunday, he said in a press release. "I had the good luck that many of our fellow countrymen did not have", he added. "Many have remained hospitalised, and others were not able to survive".

"Far from being a punishment, isolation was a school", said Tiago. "I learnt to give added value to the work of each member of society. Isolation can be a moment when you learn the value of solidarity".

He thanked all those - from his family, from the Mozambican state and government, from academics and religious leaders, and from civil society and political parties - who had offered him their unconditional support and solidarity.

Tiago added that, in recent days, the country has lost one of its most prominent health professionals, Dr Antonio Mujovo, to Covid-19. In the person of Dr Mujovo "I pay tribute to all the health professionals who are on the front line in this noble battle".

Mujovo was a 64 year old surgeon who died on 20 October. He had been provincial director of health in Nampula, director of the Nampula Central Hospital, a lecturer in surgery at the Medical Faculty in the Eduardo Mondlane University in Maputo, and an adviser to the Minister.

"Covid-19 is a reality that we shall all have to face together", said Tiago. "Let's all take care of ourselves! The preventive measures are well-known. We must continue, all of us, without exception, to use physical distancing, to wear masks correctly, and to keep on washing our hands".

"If each of us plays our part, beating Covid-19 is possible, and it's in our hands", concluded the Minister.