Mozambique: Placing of Metallic Bridges in Memba to Be Concluded in December

Maputo — Malema (Mozambique), 26 Oct (AIM) - The installation of metallic bridges over several rivers to ensure the safe movement of people and goods in the coastal district of Memba, in the northern Mozambican province of Nampula, will be concluded by late December, according to the Minister of Public Works, Joao Machatine.

Memba was severely battered by tropical cyclone "Kenneth", which affected Cabo Delgado and Nampula provinces in April 2019, causing severe damage to roads and other infrastructure.

Costed at seven million US dollars, with the financial support of the African Development Bank (ABD), the metallic bridges, supplied by an American company, will be placed at critical spots, where they will ensure accessibility between Memba town and the administrative posts of Mazua and Lurio.

The bridges should have been installed between June and July but administrative concerns caused delays.

"We will finish the installation by late December," said Machatine, adding that the administrative issues have also been sorted out and the metallic bridges will be in Mozambique anytime soon.