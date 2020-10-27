Mozambique: Placing of Metallic Bridges in Memba to Be Concluded in December

26 October 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Malema (Mozambique), 26 Oct (AIM) - The installation of metallic bridges over several rivers to ensure the safe movement of people and goods in the coastal district of Memba, in the northern Mozambican province of Nampula, will be concluded by late December, according to the Minister of Public Works, Joao Machatine.

Memba was severely battered by tropical cyclone "Kenneth", which affected Cabo Delgado and Nampula provinces in April 2019, causing severe damage to roads and other infrastructure.

Costed at seven million US dollars, with the financial support of the African Development Bank (ABD), the metallic bridges, supplied by an American company, will be placed at critical spots, where they will ensure accessibility between Memba town and the administrative posts of Mazua and Lurio.

The bridges should have been installed between June and July but administrative concerns caused delays.

"We will finish the installation by late December," said Machatine, adding that the administrative issues have also been sorted out and the metallic bridges will be in Mozambique anytime soon.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Attack on Tanzanian Town by Mozambique-Based Militant Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.