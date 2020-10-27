Kenya: Bouchra Hajij Elected New CAVB President

Moroccan Hajij Bouchra is the new African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB) president.

Bouchra garnered 42 votes to unseat incumbent Dr Amr Elwani who got 12 votes in the elections held on Sunday via Zoom. Elwani had served as president since 2001.

Bouchra, a former Moroccan international, now has a four-year mandate to transform African volleyball both indoor and beach.

In what was a sweep for Team Bouchra, all six vice presidents, three members of FIVB Board of Administration and Gender Minority came from her camp.

The biggest upset was in Zone IV where Chad's General Idriss Dokony garnered 36 votes to floor Jean Claude Mopita of Congo Brazzaville who got 12 and secure one of the vice presidential seats.

In Zone I, Libya's Adnan Bakbak (31) also stunned Tunisia's Firas Elfaleh (17), another close confidante of the ousted Elwani.

Kenya's Waithaka Kioni successfully defended his seat with an overwhelming victory of 38 votes to beat his Zone V competitor Joseph Will of South Sudan who got 10.

Nigeria's Habu Gumel, Ivory Coast's Sanga Kone and Botswana's Daniel Molaodi were elected unopposed to FIVB Board of Administration after Cameroon's Julien Abouem a Boull pulled out of the race at the last minute.

Agnes Kakoma (41) of Zambia and Mpho Palime (35) of Lesotho, all from Zone VI won the Gender Minority positions ahead of Hadija Namanda (18).

Record 18 hours

The Electoral Congress, held through virtual conference due to travel restrictions occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, lasted a record 18 hours.

It started on Sunday 11am EAT with the various Head of Commissions and Zonal presidents presenting their reports.

The actual voting process started at 6.30pm EAT and the first session for the presidential election lasted eight hours as delegates from national federations were taken through the online voting exercise by experts from FIVB led by Fabio Azevedo.

The second session during which elections for the posts of Vice Presidents, FIVB Board of Administration, Gender Minority and Zonal Presidents were held started on Monday 3am and lasted two hours as Team Bouchra swept all positions.

Election Results

President

Hajij Bouchra 42

Dr Amr Elwani 12

Vice Presidents

Zone I

Adnan Bakbak 31

Firas Elfaleh 17

Zone II

Rodrigues Antonio Carlos 26

Mamadou Ndoye 17

Mory Keita 5

Zone III

Casimir Sawadogo 30

Badr Issouf Zoudi 19

Zone IV

Idriss Dokony 36

Jean Claude Mopita 12

Zone V

Waithaka Kioni 38

Joseph Will 10

Zone VI

Fredreck Ndlovu 37

Sundrasagren Reddy 11

FIVB Board of Administration

Habu Gumel 43

Sanga Issouf Kone 43

Daniel Koboa Molaodi 43

Gender Minority

Agness Nakaonga Kakoma 41

Mpho Palime 35

Hadija Namanda 18

Zonal Presidents

Zone I: Mustapha Lemouchi

Zone II: Bai Dodou Jallow

Zone III: Paul Atchoe

Zone IV: Christian Matata Shwiti

Zone V: Fernand Ruterana

Zone VI: Khalid Cassam

Zone VII: Kayseeven Teeroovengadum