Kenyatta, Ruto and Odinga Launch BBI Report at Bomas

Leaders and members of the public from across the country have gathered at Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi for the official unveiling of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

Among those at Bomas is Deputy President William Ruto, who is expected to invite President Uhuru Kenyatta to deliver his address. Amid political campaigns and tensions over support for the BBI and the DP's 'hustler' movement, some feared he would skip the events.

While Dr Ruto is attending the event, his loyalists are nowhere to be seen. Via Twitter, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Murkomen had suggested that invitations to the gathering were skewed in favour of individuals loyal to Jubilee Party's Kieleweke faction.

President Kenyatta made his way into the auditorium at about 11am. He was accompanied by DP Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The programme was to begin at 9.30 am but was pushed to about 11.15am following President Kenyatta's arrival.

The venue for the launch filled up quickly amid attempts to implement the Health ministry's guidelines for curbing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sanitisers were made available, officers checked the people's temperatures and the seats were arranged in line with the requirement for social distancing.

BBI Taskforce vice chair Adams Oloo issued the introductory remarks as chair Yusuf Haji was indisposed.

This Bomas launch comes days after a politically charged Wednesday event in Kisii County, where the BBI report was unveiled and officially handed over to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Meanwhile, leaders have been expressing their views on the contents of the report, giving reasons for either supporting or opposing it.

Among them are Senator Murkomen who said it does not give solutions for Kenya's recurrent election disputes and sets the stage for an imperial presidency.

The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) on Sunday backed the report but expressed reservations about some proposals, which it said must be amended before it is implemented.