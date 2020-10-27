Tanzania: Mwinyi's Promise On Electricity As He Winds Up His Campaign

26 October 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Kalunde Jamal

Zanzibar — CCM's presidential candidate for Zanzibar, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, wound up his campaigns yesterday with a pledge to boost electricity generation and distributing in the Isles.

Addressing a public rally at Kibanda Maiti grounds in the Isles, Dr Mwinyi said his goal was to ensure that Zanzibar had a modern economy hence the need to boost electricity generation and distribution.

Once elected, he said, he would ensure that the government diversifies its electricity generation mix, focusing primarily on such renewable sources as solar, wind and natural gas.

A total of 300 villages in Unguja and Pemba will be connected to the national grid. The government will also reduce electricity charges to the poor.

The transmission line in Pemba will be upgraded from the lower voltage KV11 to the higher one KV33 while the Zanzibar Electricity Supply Corporation (Zesco) wil be transformed from a loss-making entity into a profit-making outfit.

The 11kV lines are used in residential areas and are what feed the local transformers, which then distributes power to the buildings in the area. 33kV lines on the other hand involve much higher voltages and are used to distribute power from one small sub-station to another.

The government, he said, will build a 100 kilometer electricity line that will transport high voltage electricity to the northern and southern side of Unguja.

The Zanzibar port will be improved so it can handle some maintenance activities of large ships.

One elected, Dr Mwinyi would invite local and international investors so they can work with the government in developing the Isles.

Zanzibar, he said, will benefit from ongoing oil and natural exploration activities, saying the government will ensure that exploration companies source most of their requirements domestically. The companies will also be compelled to employ Zanzibar residents.

Farmers will be offered with the required extension services so as to boost their production.

The government will give fishermen soft loans and fishing gears so they can conduct their activities in the deep sea and increase their catch.

Dr Mwinyi's administration will also work on the challenges that Zanzibar manufacturers face especially with regard to accessing the wider Tanzania Mainland market.

He reiterated that he will take tough measures against corrupt public servants.

Other notable personalities who campaigned for Dr Mwinyi yesterday included; former President Jakaya Kikwete and the CCM Deputy Secretary General (Zanzibar) Abdallah Juma Saadalah.

