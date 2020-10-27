Liberia: LINACEA Releases New Farm Gate Cocoa Buying Price

26 October 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By David A. Yates

The Liberia National Cocoa and Coffee Exporter Association (LINACEA) on Friday, October 23, released a buying price for the cocoa supplied at farm gates around the country.

A statement signed and approved by its General Secretary, Mr. Stanley Slagmolen and Mr. Sheik Abu Turay, Chairman, declared that the regulation applies to grade one (1) cocoa.

According to LINACEA, the farm gate price is US$1.50 per kilogram, equivalent to L$1,500 per metric ton. However, the exporters association noted that delivery to any warehouse in Monrovia (at the expense of the farmer) is US$1.65 per kilogram or L$1,650 per metric ton.

"We will update the prices on a monthly basis. The present prices expire on October 31, 2020. We will work to improve the Liberia cocoa sector," the release said.

The release further said that LINACEA would pay for the cocoa supplied to any warehouse in Monrovia.

The release indicated that the association will work to ensure that farm gate prices paid is not less than 65 percent of prevailing world market prices and updated monthly.

Cocoa is the third most important cash crop in Liberia where about 30,000 Liberian smallholder farmers are engaged in the production of the crop, according to statistics from the National Investment Commision (NIC).

LINACEA said the new measure is due to the significant decline of the commodity on the world market. However, global prices suggest that, while there may have been a decline in prices this year, cocoa is still doing much better on average than it did in 2019.

According to the International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) the global price of Cocoa peaked early this year in February, at the rate of US$2,716.21 per ton, up from US$2,603.07 in January, before taking a fluctuating decline to as low as US$2,101.74 in July. But in August, the commodity rebounded with a US$247 spike, which brought the price up to US$2,348.68, with a modest increase in September, at US$2,457.90. Whether the price will reach its February peak again before the end of 2020 remains to be seen. Year-over-year, cocoa has performed better so far in 2020 than in 2019, when the highest prices were for October (US$2,435.27), November (US$2,519.66, peak), and December (US$2,444.71).

Stakeholders in the cocoa sector have said that cocoa bean production in Liberia is estimated to be between 7,000 to 17,000 metric tons yearly, with an unknown amount of cocoa beans being informally exported to Cote D'Ivoire, Sierra Leone and Guinea.

Meanwhile, the Liberia Agriculture Commodity Regulatory Authority (LACRA) has condemned LINACEA for deriving a farm gate price for cocoa in the country.

Speaking to the Daily Observer via mobile phone yesterday evening, the Communication Director of LACRA, Gordon Gaway said that no cocoa exporter is clothed with the authority to regulate the price of cocoa in the country except LACRA.

According to Garway, his institution is expected to come up with a press statement today (Monday, October 26) to explain to the public about the situation confronting the cocoa market and measures taken by LCRA to put it under control.

Author

David A. Yates

 

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.