Somalia: Somaliland Suspends UN Cooperation Over Humanitarian Projects

26 October 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The breakaway region of Somaliland has announced the suspension of all humanitarian engagements and other activities of the United Nations in Somaliland.

A statement from Somaliland's Ministry of Planning and Development said co-operation between Somaliland and United Nations agencies had been suspended.

"The Ministry of Planning is hereby sharing with all UN Agencies that discussions and consultations regarding the UN country programmes and work plans are suspended until further notice," a statement by the Minister of Planning Hassan Mohamed Ali read in part.

The ministry did not say why it was suspending UN co-operation, but it coincided with the recent signing of an agreement between the federal government and the United Nations that the Somali federal government would go through all UN programs. Somalia, including Somaliland.

However, Somalia and Somaliland have for a long time differed on the manner in which donor aid is managed.

