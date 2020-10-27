Ethiopia: Puntland President Scheduled to Travel to Ethiopia

Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni is expected to travel to Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia.

Puntland President's visit to Addis Ababa is related to various issues including trade development and vegetable production.

During his stay in Addis Ababa, President Said Abdullahi Deni will hold meetings with officials from Prime Minister Abi Ahmed's government and business people.

Puntland President recently visited Nairobi then the United Arab Emirates, where he met with UAE officials and other members.

President Deni officially opened the 47th session of the Puntland Parliament yesterday, where he delivered speeches on various issues and the 2017 agreement between Puntland and DP-WORLD.