Somalia: Prime Minister Roble Pledges to 'Support Media Freedom'

The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia Mohamed Hussein Roble received in his office some of the country's media organizations.

Secretary-General of the Federation of Somali Journalists (FESOJ) Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu and other members of the organization.

FESOJ Secretary-General Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimu posted a statement on his Facebook page outlining the issues discussed by Prime Minister Roble.

"Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble said that the media has a great responsibility and they need to report the facts independently," read part of the Secretary-General of the Somali Journalists Association statement

Mohamed Ibrahim Maalimuu said he shared with the Prime Minister the grievances and challenges facing the media, including arrests and occasional abuses and the need for the government to address these issues.

The FESOJ Secretary-General added that the Prime Minister had promised that his government would focus on addressing the allegations and would generally guarantee freedom of expression and the media.