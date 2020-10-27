Sudan: Khartoum Activists Acquitted but Not Released

Khartoum — The Central Khartoum Criminal Court yesterday acquitted nine young activists of killing a member of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) during the violent dispersal of the sit-in in front of the army command on June 3 last year.

The activists come from the Burri El Lamab neighbourhood in Khartoum. They have have been detained the past 15 months. Demonstrations were held to demand their release.

Judge Muatasim El Mustafa acquitted the nine defendants, including two minors, of the charges against them. Hundreds of people in front of the court celebrated the verdict and raised chants.

The nine young men have not been released, but were taken to the Central Khartoum Police station. The police is investigating a complaint under Article 139 of the Sudanese Criminal Act of "serious harm" against another RSF militiaman. The prosecution rejected bail.

The Resistance Committees of Burri El Lamab said that RSF militiamen threatened to kill the young men when the verdict was read in court. One of the paramilitaries used a weapon against the nine activists. RSF militiamen also verbally insulted the judge.

The Resistance Committees reported that the nine detainees have been subjected to abuse and contempt in the past 15 months.

