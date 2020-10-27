Sudan: Protestor Shot At Demo Dies in Hospital

El Jereif East — Protestor Hussein Abdelgader (14) from El Jereif East in Khartoum North, who was shot by security forces during the Marches of the Millions on October 21, has died in hospital yesterday.

Abdelgader is the second protestor who has been shot dead in El Jereif East. Protestor Mohamed Abdelmajeed was killed during the march itself when Sudanese security forces allegedly opened fire on a group of demonstrators. Several others were wounded and taken to hospitals.

Members of El Jereif East Resistance Committees continue their sit-in in front of the Khartoum-El Jereif East bridge. They announced that more protests will follow.

One of the activists stated that the officer that shot Abdelmajeed also fired at Abdelgader. She said the Resistance Committees reject the formation of an investigation committee, because these kind of committees never lead to the arrest of perpetrators.

Representatives of the El Jereif East Resistance Committees met with Khartoum Governor Ayman Nimir on Saturday. The governor pledged he would not dismantle the sit-in by force. He also said that he had conveyed the demands of the protestors to the Council of Ministers, the Director General of the Sudanese Police Forces and the Public Prosecution Office.

