Sudan: Journalist Abducted and Mistreated

26 October 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Men wearing military uniforms abducted and mistreated a Sudanese journalist in downtown Khartoum on Thursday. Another journalist was refused access to a press conference.

Mohamed Jadin, working for El Sayha newspaper, was going home on Thursday evening, when a group of armed men wearing military uniforms abducted him in their Land Cruiser.

The men beat him, stole his cell phone, and finally let him go at the White Nile near Acacia forest in central Khartoum.

The Sudanese Journalists Network (SJN) condemned the assault of the journalist in a statement yesterday. It called the incident "a dangerous indicator, which shows that walking in the streets of Khartoum is no longer safe for citizens".

The network also denounced the expulsion of Nahed Saeed, correspondent of El Tayar newspaper, from a press conference held by eastern Sudanese Beja nazirs at the office of the National Umma Party in Omdurman.

The network considers this "a violation of her right to obtain information and publish it". "When journalists criticise a certain party, this can not have as a consequence that they are stopped from doing their work. Neither should that political party refuse to deal with them."

The network sees the beginning of a process in which journalists are classified by political parties as "journalists that are with us or journalists that are against us".

* A nazir is a state-appointed administrative chief of a tribe, according to the native administration system in Sudan.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.