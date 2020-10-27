Cameroon - Nigeria - Concerned Neighbours, Brothers

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari on December 7, 2017 sent a sealed message to President Paul Biya.

Cameroon and Nigeria continue to be shining examples of brotherly neighbours through a demonstration of concern for stability and peace. It is in this connection that Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, December 7, 2017 sent the Nigerian High Commissioner designate to Cameroon, Lawan Abba Gashagar, his special envoy who handed a sealed message to Cameroon's Head of State, Paul Biya.

The Nigerian special envoy without disclosing the content of the sealed message, stated after the audience that Nigeria was preoccupied by the acts of violence perpetrated in the English-speaking North West and South West Regions of Cameroon that coincidently are neighbouring regions to Nigeria.

The High Commissioner said Nigeria was working for Cameroon's territorial integrity and would never encourage nor support manoeuvres to destabilize Cameroon whatever the grievances.

The declaration of concern coming at the time the crisis in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon have spiralled into attacks against the country's defence and security forces is a high mark of good brotherliness.

The two countries continue to show solidarity and cooperation in the fight against their common enemy, the Boko Haram terrorist group through the Multinational Joint Task Force. Still in the security domain, Nigeria and Cameroon are committed to fight piracy in the Gulf of Guinea and other cross-border crimes.

The two countries entered the golden records of history through the peaceful settlement of their border conflict over the Bakassi Peninsula and the effective implementation of the Greentree Agreement that laid down the timeframe for the putting in place of the October 10, 2002 International Court of Justice ruling over their border conflict.