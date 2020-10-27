Somalia: Gunmen Kill a Trader in Kismayo

Unknown gunmen killed a local businessman in the southern port city of Kismayo on Monday noon, police and witnesses said.

An assailant armed with an AK-47 rifle assault has shot dead Abdullahi Abdisalam Ahmed who managed Amal bank's office in the city as he was heading to a mosque.

Police sealed off the crime scene but no arrest was made as of now.

The city has seen a series of killings, some targeted the business community, and elders since Ahmed Madobe captured the town from Al-Shabaab in 2012 with Kenyan support.