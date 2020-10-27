Somalia: Gunmen Kill a Trader in Kismayo

26 October 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Unknown gunmen killed a local businessman in the southern port city of Kismayo on Monday noon, police and witnesses said.

An assailant armed with an AK-47 rifle assault has shot dead Abdullahi Abdisalam Ahmed who managed Amal bank's office in the city as he was heading to a mosque.

Police sealed off the crime scene but no arrest was made as of now.

The city has seen a series of killings, some targeted the business community, and elders since Ahmed Madobe captured the town from Al-Shabaab in 2012 with Kenyan support.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.