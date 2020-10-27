Cameroon: CHAN 2021 - CAF Mission Arrives Tomorrow

26 October 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The delegation led by CAF's Vice President, Constant Omari, will inspect facilities to host the 2021 Total CHAN scheduled to take place in January 2021.

Preparations for the 2021 African Nations Champion ship (CHAN) have reached high gear in Cameroon. In line with the preparations a delegation from from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) is expected in the country tomorrow, Tuesday, October 27, 2020. The delegation led by CAF's Vice President, Constant Omari, will be in Cameroon from October 27 to 31, 2020. During their stay in the country, the experts will inspect facilities to host the 2021 Total CHAN scheduled to take place in January 2021. The CAF inspection team will begin work on October 28, 2020 in Yaounde. From Yaounde, the team will visit sites in Limbe and Douala before leaving the country. The visit will be the last for the African football governing body before the competition.

The CAF inspection mission will inspect facilities for the 2021 CHAN including stadiums, training facilities, potential team base camps and other related projects in line with the organisation of the continental event. The visit is coming at a time when the Yaounde Military Stadium which was chosen as one of the training grounds for CHAN is in a state of deterioration after the infrastructure was transformed into a COVID-19 centre. The Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi assured that the two annex stadiums of the Olembe Sports Complex under construction will serve as training grounds for the CHAN. He made the assurance during an inspection visit to the Olembe site on October 22, 2020. The two annex stadiums have 1,500 seats and are almost completed. The Africa Nations Championship is reserved for players who play in their domestic championships. A total of 16 teams will play at the tournament.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.