Cameroon: Education in Menchum Division - BIR Donates Benches, Rehabilitates Infrastructure

Communities thirsty for the education of their children cheered special back-to-school actions recently by the 3rd Rapid Intervention Battalion that encourage effective teaching and learning.

"Education is our hope," sums up the inspiration that caused the 3rd Rapid Intervention Battalion (BIR) of the Nation's Defense and Security Forces to stand by efforts to encourage children in the North West Region to resume schools for 2020/2021 academic year after years of a near black out, blamed on the socio-political and security crisis rocking the region.

In effect, the human face of Defense and Security Forces is evident in Menchum Division where BIR has been on duty delivering didactic materials, donating benches, enhancing anti Covid-19 barrier measures and above all; rehabilitating school infrastructure to enhance a hitch-free academic year.

The details feature some nine schools and colleges, several pupils and students as beneficiaries in all the four Subdivisions of Wum, Menchum Valley, Fungom and Furu Awa. Away from their Defense and Security mission, the BIR elements helped matters with rehabilitation works on some dilapidated school buildings. They also funded the painting of chalk boards and donated school benches. It is against this backdrop that the Islamic Nursery School, Wum has been sounding off with a block of two classrooms rehabilitated as well as GPS Groups I and II with two blocks of 12 classrooms. A block of two classrooms has also been rehabilitated at G.S Ebiate. Away in Befang; two blocks of four classrooms have been given a facelift while G.S Modèle also features two blocks of six classrooms rehabilitated.

From the look of things, the actions by the BIR have been a major plus in efforts that promote education in the Division. Updates from Basic and Secondary Education authorities indicate that Menchum Division is on track with effective teaching and learning on course in many schools. At press time, Menchum Division had 29,540 pupils enrolled in primary and Nursery schools and 2,012 students in some 29 functional colleges for the 2020/2021 academic year. The Commander of the 32nd Task Force Company, Major Abdoul Douswe ensured superintendence of the BIR actions of hope in Menchum Division.