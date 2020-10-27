Cameroon: Carnage in Kumba - Shocks of 'Black' Saturday!

24 October 2020 was horrifying in Kumba, headquarters of Meme Division of the South West Region where students were targeted while in class by yet-to-be identified armed men.

At press time the death toll had risen to seven. This is the number of students killed in Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy Fiango in Kumba, headquarters of Meme Division last Saturday (24 October, 2020), by invading armed men.

Eye witness accounts say four motorbikes carrying each three persons with guns arrived the school premises at about 10:30 am on 24 October 2020. They descended from the bikes and rushed to the classrooms where lectures were being dispensed. Since Mondays are generally feared as ghost days and schools resumed this year later than usual because of COVID-19, the students were having catch-up classes on Saturday in the school located at Bamilike Street Fiango in Kumba II Subdivision. The gunmen forced the students into one classroom, opened fire on them killing four on the spot while three later died in hospital.

According to Dr Asonganyi, head of the Kumba District Hospital, some 20 cases of wounded students from Fiango, with six under very critical conditions were received at the hospital. From the number, four were immediately evacuated to the Buea Regional Hospital Annex, Mutengene Baptist Hospital and Limbe Regional Hospital where specialists of such cases are found and the rest are at the Kumba District Hospital responding to treatment.

Informed of the incident, the Senior Divisional Officer (SDO) for Meme Ntou'ou Ndong Chamberlin, mobilised his command staff and rushed to the scene. He also visited the victims at the Kumba District Hospital. He regretted that "Kumba, again, had been attacked by separatist fighters". Barbarism

"We are going to fish them out wherever they are hiding", the SDO stressed. He equally expressed worry that in broad day light criminals could attack the school and people around would not care to quickly signal it to the forces of law and order. He said all the schools in Kumba must forthwith declare their existence so that security forces could be dispatched to their campuses. He explained that some of the schools were operating illegally and so parents should watch out where they send their children.