Sudan: Tawfiq - Religious Freedoms Strengthen Cultures and Democracies

26 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Unity International Organization Chairman, Tawfiq Osman has underlined that the religious freedoms strengthen cultures and provide base for stable democracies including the civil society and socio- economic development.

Tawfiq addressing the launching of the Religious Freedoms Roundtable, at the Friendship Hall, Monday, said most of the religious leaders, during the defunct regime, were facing many problems concerning the religious freedoms and believes.

William Deflene welcomed the launching of the roundtable in Khartoum, thanking the different participants, friends, imams, the representatives of churches and civil society organizations.

"The roundtable was supposed to be launched in last March but it was delayed because the outbreak of COVID-19 and the recent floods in Sudan" He said.

He underlined that the UN Secretary General has pointed out that the freedom of believe and religion are included in the international law.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.