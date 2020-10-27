Sudanese-Chadian Relations Discussed

26 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al-Ginena — The West Darfur Governor, Mohamed Abdallah AL-Duma met , Monday, at his office in Ginena, General Consul of the Republic of Chad for the state, Izhari Ibrahim Mura.

The governor received the congratulation from the consulate and the Chadian community in the state on the occasion of signing peace agreement, removing of Sudan name from the list of the states sponsoring terrorism and the positive development of relations between Sudan, USA and Israel.

Al-Duma commended the Chadian stance towards Sudan

The Chadian Consul on his part said Sudan and Chad enjoyed a relationship of special characteristics based on ties and mutual interests.

