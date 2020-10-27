Sudan: Ayesha Musa Affirms Keenness to Solve Issues of Northern Omdurman Rural Area

Khartoum — Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Ayesha Musa, has affirmed the government concern with solution of the issues of the citizens in the northern rural area in Omdurman city, providing them with all necessary services, and working to address the impacts of the floods that hit the area.

This came when she received Monday at her office in the Republican Palace a delegation of the higher committee for warding off the impacts of the floods in the northern rural area in Omdurman.

In a press statement, the coordinator of the resistance committees in the northern area of Omdurman, Mohamed Abdul-Jalil-Shafie, said that the meeting discussed a number of issues of concern to the area, in addition to the impacts of the floods and the damage inflicted on the homes and cultivation areas.

He indicated that the meeting underscored the importance of transferring the citizens affected by the floods to other locations and working on re-planning the area.

Al-Shafie pointed to the lack of potable water in the area, pointing out the need to operate the Al-Hiraizab water station to address the water problem in the area.