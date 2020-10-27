Sudan: Religious Leaders Sign Roundtable Declaration

26 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The religious leaders and the Heads of the religious sects signed, Monday, the International Sudanese Roundtable Declaration on Religious Freedoms inspiring by the spirit of peace and prosperity for the people of Sudan and all the good-will people in the world.

The religious leaders also supported the Sudanese Roundtable meeting, believing that the religious freedom is considered one of the basics of the sustainable peace and prosperity.

"The religious freedom represents joint value shared by the mankind affirmed by the norms and international laws" they said.

