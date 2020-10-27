Sudan: Undersecretary of Justice Ministry Affirms Concern With Transitional Justice File

Khartoum — The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice, Siham Osman Mahmoud, pointed out that the Justice Chamber is giving a special concern to the file of transitional justice in order to restore the rights and to compensate the affected and victims.

She said at the Workshop on the National Visions for Transitional Justice in Sudan Monday that the culprits must confess to the violations they committed in the areas of human rights, torture, crimes against humanity and war crimes in order to work on remedies for reparation in accordance with the settlements or compensations approved by the legal experts.

She stressed the need to set guarantees by the state to avoid recurrence of the crimes witnessed in Darfur and other areas in the country.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice called for reform to the judicial institutions to assist the experts of the Transitional Justice Commission and representatives of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, and for a special law to deal with transitional justice issues.