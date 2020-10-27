Sudan: Shangarai Affirms State Government Concern On Investment

26 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — Red Sea State Governor Eng. Abdallah Shangarai has affirmed the state government concern on investment sector and development of resources.

This came when the governor met on Monday at his office with The Global Heart Project Manager Sami Mahmoud who is currently visiting the state.

The project's manager said the project should be established at Mohamed Gool area on Northern Coast of Red Sea State.

The project was proposed of consisting economic industrial and tourist activities as an integrated free zone, Mahmoud has said.

He added that the project would be a real addition for Sudan economy in general and the state in particular.

The project would he said a focal point for dealing with the world after lifting of sanctions from Sudan.

