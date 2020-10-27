Sudan: Arabi Reviews With International Delegation UNAMID Exit

Al-Fasher — The Wali (governor) of North Darfur State, Mohammed Hassan Arabi reviewed, Monday, wth the visiting African Union Commissioner for Peace and Security, Smail Chergui and United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix. The UNAMID Exit Plan from Darfur scheduled for next December.

The governor also, discussed with the international delegation the arrangements concerning the reception of the new international mission (UNITAMAS), scheduled for next year.

The Coordinator of the Humanitarian Aid in the State, Abbas Yousef Adam told SUNA that the meeting touched on means of the implementation of the plan concerning the protection of civilians through the Federal Government Mechanism following the UNAMID exit.