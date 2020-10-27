Nigeria: Plateau Athlete Eyes Dominance At Kaduna Half-Marathon

Long-distance runner, Emmanuel Gyang, has expressed his desire to maintain dominance by Plateau in the forthcoming Kaduna half-marathon race.

Gyang is one of the leading lights in the long distance races in Nigeria. He has already scooped so many laurels at local competitions and is aiming to rub shoulders with more renowned athletes in Africa.

Gyang told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday that he had been preparing seriously for the race scheduled for Nov.21.

"I am coming out in grand style by ensuring I maintain my medals haul. I want Plateau to top the medals list and I want to set a new record.

"I have been undergoing training since September, but around October, I got a knee injury which affected me for some time.

"Right now, I am back on the field and fit for training and I am hoping to compete at the Kaduna half-marathon race," the 27-year-old athlete said.

Gyang also expressed his desire to compete in a race in Asaba between Tuesday and Wednesday if the state government lifts the curfew imposed on the state on Monday.

Delta's Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa organised the Asaba event to assist in empowering athletes financially.

"The Athletics Federation of Nigeria did not set up any competition after the COVID-19 surge. Delta State governor is the one setting up this competition to encourage athletes and to help facilitate the athletes' upkeep.

"By the end of the competition, each athlete will receive N30,000. I will be glad to receive such stipend," he said.

