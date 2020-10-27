Sudan: Minister of Justice Receives Norway Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan

Khartoum — The Minister of Justice, Dr. Nasr-Eddin Abdul-Bari, received in his office Monday the Norwegian special envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, Dr. Endre Stiansen, and the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to Sudan and discussed the ministry's needs in the judicial aspects in general.

The Minister of Justice has briefed the special envoy on the reforms carried out by the Ministry of Justice in the laws and legislations' field, affirming the continuation of work to ensure the achievement of justice and institutional reform in realization of the goals of the revolution, guarantee human rights and to return to the international law and the cooperation with its mechanisms.

The Norwegian special envoy congratulated the Minister of Justice on the recent achievement, top of which was the signing of the peace agreement.

He expressed his aspiration for cooperation between Norway and the Republic of Sudan to move forward in achieving justice.