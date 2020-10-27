Sudan: Minister of Justice Receives Norway Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan

26 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Justice, Dr. Nasr-Eddin Abdul-Bari, received in his office Monday the Norwegian special envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, Dr. Endre Stiansen, and the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to Sudan and discussed the ministry's needs in the judicial aspects in general.

The Minister of Justice has briefed the special envoy on the reforms carried out by the Ministry of Justice in the laws and legislations' field, affirming the continuation of work to ensure the achievement of justice and institutional reform in realization of the goals of the revolution, guarantee human rights and to return to the international law and the cooperation with its mechanisms.

The Norwegian special envoy congratulated the Minister of Justice on the recent achievement, top of which was the signing of the peace agreement.

He expressed his aspiration for cooperation between Norway and the Republic of Sudan to move forward in achieving justice.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Russia to Mediate Ethiopia, Egypt Dam Debacle
Uproar After Trump Suggests Egypt May 'Blow Up' Nile Dam
South African Police Nab Senzo Meyiwa's Alleged Killers
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.