Sudan: Acting FM Meets Netherlands Ambassador

Khartoum — The Acting Foreign Minister, Omar Gamar Edeen Ismail received, Monday, at his office, the Netherlands Ambassador to Khartoum.

The minister briefed the Dutch diplomat on the implementation of the slogans of the Sudanese glorious revolution (Freedom-Peace and Justice) represented in the positive change on political and societal levls, freedom of speech, signing of the comprehensive peace agreement, revocation of Sudan's name from the list of the countries sponsoring terrorism, re-integration of Sudan in international community and the government efforts to do justice for the war crime victims in cooperation with the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The minister affirmed keenness to boost cooperation with Netherlands in different fields for the interest of the people of the two countries.

The Dutch diplomat, on her turn, commended the positive developments achieved by the revolution and the government efforts to to realize justice and its cooperation with the ICC.