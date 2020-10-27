Sudan: Ministry of Justice Reveals Formulation Transitional Justice Commission's Bill

Khartoum — The Ministry of Justice has revealed formulation of the draft law of the Transitional Justice Commission after including the views and remarks of legal and human rights experts, prior to submitting the bill to the Sovereignty Council and the Council of Ministers for ratification.

Addressing the Monday the Workshop on Transitional Justice, which was organized by Sayara Company in cooperation with the USAID, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice, Siham Osman Mahmoud, described the ousted regime as a dictatorial and oppressive one, during which the Sudanese people have suffered from cases of enforced disappearance and the torture of victims, noting that the areas of armed conflict have witnessed violations and war crimes, a matter that necessitates pursuing the perpetrators of these crimes and bringing them to trial, compensating the victims materially and morally as well as reforming the judicial institutions.

The USAID representative Lisa said in her address at the workshop that the transitional justice is one of the tasks of the transitional government that shall be achieved, pointing to the commitment of the United States to support the transitional authority.

She added that the USAID is committed to provide training for more than 20 lawyers in addition to representatives of the civil society to support establishment of the Transitional Justice Commission.