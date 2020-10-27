Sudan: Foreign Minister Receives Ambassador of Turkey

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Omer Gamar-Eddin, received in his office Monday the Ambassador of Turkey to Sudan, Irfan Nazir Oglu.

The minister has appreciated firmness of the sisterly and historic relations between the two countries and the role being played by Turkey in supporting Sudan in various fields through the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

The Ambassador of Turkey has activities of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) in Sudan in support to the small-scale projects field, the last of which was its support to the launching of 50 Sudanese women projects by providing training equipment, in cooperation with non-governmental organizations.

The meeting reviewed the level of relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them further, besides discussing the areas of strategic cooperation between Turkey and Sudan, which include the agricultural, health, technical, cultural, educational, banking, commercial and aviation fields.