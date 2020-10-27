Sudan: Al-Burhan Informed On Situation in Central Darfur State

26 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, received in his office at the Republican Palace Monday the Wali (governor) of Central Darfur State, Adib Abdul-Rahman, and got informed on the security and political situation in the state.

Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan was also informed on the state government's efforts in providing services to the citizens and enhancing their living conditions and keeping security and stability in the state.

In a press statement, the Wali (governor) of Central Darfur State said that he also briefed the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council on his government regarding the implementation of development, services and security projects, in addition to establishment of Zalenge - Nertiti road.

He affirmed that efforts are underway to complete the peace, stability and development march in the state.

