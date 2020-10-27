South Sudan: Khartoum Hosts Sudan-South Sudan Political and Security Mechanism Meetings

Khartoum — South Sudan high-level delegation led by the Defense Minister, Angelina Geni, arrived in Khartoum, Monday, to participate in the meetings of the joint Sudan-South Sudan political and security mechanism.

The delegation which also, includes Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Interior, Chief of Staff Leaders of police, customs, security and intelligence, was received, at the Khartoum Military Base by the Acting Defense Minister, Maj-General, Yassin Ibrahim, Minister of Youth and Sport, Army Chief of Staff, police Director General and the Military Intelligence Director.

The mechanism meetings which will last until October.29 will review the progress of work at the safe demilitarized Zone, issues of crossings between the two countries, UNISFFA reports and a number of joint issues.