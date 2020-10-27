Kenya: Government Promises to Implement Technical Report on Rising Lakes

26 October 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Macharia Mwangi

The government has promised to implement a report by a technical team looking into possible causes of raising lakes in the Rift Valley region.

According to the Principal Secretary in the Ministry Wildlife and Tourism, Prof Fred Segor, some of the findings will have far reaching ramifications.

Speaking at the Kenya Wildlife Service Training Institute during a graduation ceremony, yesterday, Prof Segor said a team mandated to conduct the research was already on the ground.

"Some of the recommendations might have a far reaching effect but the government will see how to address the highlighted issues," Prof Segor.

Prof Segor hailed the establishment Wildlife Research and Training Institute (WRTI), saying it will help in research work and proper documentation of data, including that of different animal species.

"The mandate of the institute is to undertake and coordinate wildlife research and training in the country," the PS said.

He termed the setting up of the WRTI as a breakthrough, saying it will promote research work within the Kenyan borders.

Research development

Prof Segor expressed optimism that the semi-autonomous Institute will be able to keep updated data and spur research development.

He urged the management of the newly-established institution to collaborate with reputable international research bodies to attract funding and boost its credibility.

The PS noted that research work is crucial in, among other things, disease control, loss of habitat and the perennial human wildlife conflict.

"The institute will house a pool of scientists specialised in wildlife research, collaborating with other likeminded researchers across the globe," said Prof Segor.

Speaking at the same event, Acting Director, WRTI, Dr Patrick Omondi, called on researchers to ensure they come up with credible statistics while carrying out their mandate.

"We want to develop the institution capacity for scientists and diverse revenue channels," he said.

He cited rising lake levels as one of the areas that they keep conducting in-depth findings.

